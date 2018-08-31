Munoz is 2-for-15 with a double, an RBI, a walk and two runs over the five games he's played since returning from a stint on the disabled list due to a wrist injury.

That tally includes an unsuccessful pinch-hit appearance in Thursday's win over the Pirates, a day after Munoz was hit by a pitch on the elbow. The rookie's current struggles aside, he's proven to be a versatile asset in his first season due to his ability to fill in around the infield. With Jedd Gyorko (groin) on the disabled list, Munoz is expected to frequently man third base until the veteran's return to action.