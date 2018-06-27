Munoz exited Tuesday's game against the Indians with a bruised left ankle.

Munoz was replaced by Greg Garcia at shortstop for the fourth inning after fouling a pitch off the ankle in the previous frame, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Wednesday with Thursday's off day providing an additional day to recover.

