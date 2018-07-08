Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Surrenders everyday role
Munoz will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Giants.
Munoz had been an everyday option for the Cardinals at shortstop since late May before ceding duties at the position to Paul DeJong, who was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday. After back-to-back days on the bench, Munoz will re-enter the lineup at the keystone in the series finale, but it's unlikely he'll handle much more than the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Kolten Wong at that spot.
