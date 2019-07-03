Munoz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to Seattle.

Hitting atop the Cardinals' order, Munoz came through with a 404-foot blast to left field in the seventh inning that temporarily knotted the score. It was his first home run of the season after hitting eight in 293 at-bats in 2018. Despite the lack of power, Munoz has shown a knack for getting base hits in limited playing time this season, batting .316 in 76 at-bats.

