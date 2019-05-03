Munoz went 3-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Nationals on Thursday.

Essentially a forgotten man thus far in 2019 after a solid rookie campaign, Munoz logged his first start of the season Thursday. He proceeded to generate the most hits of any Cardinals player on a day when the St. Louis offense was thoroughly stymied by Stephen Strasburg and three relievers. Despite the solid performance, Munoz doesn't figure in for many opportunities barring injuries.