Munoz went 3-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Nationals on Thursday.

Essentially a forgotten man thus far in 2019 after a solid rookie campaign, Munoz logged his first start of the season Thursday. He proceeded to generate the most hits of any Cardinals player on a day when the St. Louis offense was thoroughly stymied by Stephen Strasburg and three relievers. Despite the solid performance, Munoz doesn't figure in for many opportunities barring injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories