Munoz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

The move to the bench for the series finale ends a stretch of six straight starts for the 23-year-old, during which he went 4-for-22 with a home run. In spite of the recent skid, Munoz is still hitting a commendable .263/.313/.408 in his first season in the big leagues and should retain primary duties at shortstop over Greg Garcia until Paul DeJong (hand) is ready to return from the disabled list, likely at some point prior to the All-Star break.