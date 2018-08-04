Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Three-hit night in loss
Munoz went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Pirates on Friday.
Munoz seems to only be getting better the more at-bats he logs against big-league pitching, as he's raised his average 20 points to .296. The rookie's line is slashing .296/.359/.444 for the season, and he's been making more solid contact of late -- Munoz has laced six of his 11 doubles on the season over the last 12 games alone.
