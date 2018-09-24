Munoz went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles and a run in a win over the Giants on Sunday.

Munoz drew another start for Kolten Wong (hamstring) at second base and put it to good use, driving in his first runs since Sept. 9. The rookie has bounced back during the current month after a rough August during which he hit just .214 with zero home runs, as he's now posting a solid .273 figure in September following Sunday's production. However, defense continues to be a concern, as Munoz's pair of errors against the Giants brought his season total to 16.