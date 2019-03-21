Munoz will have an opportunity to slot in at catcher over the final days of Grapefruit League play, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old, who sports a .263 average with three doubles and two RBI across 38 spring at-bats, will be prepped as an emergency catching option for the regular season and add to a defensive resume that already includes four other positions. Munoz is capable of manning second base, shortstop, third base and left field, a degree of versatility that should help afford him fairly regular playing time throughout the season.