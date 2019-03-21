Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: To see time behind dish
Munoz will have an opportunity to slot in at catcher over the final days of Grapefruit League play, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old, who sports a .263 average with three doubles and two RBI across 38 spring at-bats, will be prepped as an emergency catching option for the regular season and add to a defensive resume that already includes four other positions. Munoz is capable of manning second base, shortstop, third base and left field, a degree of versatility that should help afford him fairly regular playing time throughout the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...