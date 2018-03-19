Perez signed a minor-league deal with the Cardinals, Baseball America reports.

After being outrighted to Double-A as a member of the Marlins organization earlier this month, Perez opted for free agency and quickly found a new organization. At 27 years old, the center fielder will only provide organizational depth going forward. He hit .169/.280/.242 with zero home runs and 10 steals in 76 games at Double-A last year.