Cardinals' Yhoiker Fajardo: Moved to St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox traded Fajardo, Blake Aita and Hunter Dobbins (knee) to St. Louis on Sunday in exchange for first baseman Willson Contreras, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Fajardo is a 19-year-old right-handed pitcher who put up some intriguing numbers last season, including with Single-A Salem, where he posted a 2.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 59:20 K:BB over 51.1 innings spanning 13 starts. He'll likely begin his Cardinals tenure in the lower levels of the minors and is almost certainly at least a few years away from potentially advancing to the majors.