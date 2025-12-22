The Red Sox traded Fajardo, Blake Aita and Hunter Dobbins (knee) to St. Louis on Sunday in exchange for first baseman Willson Contreras, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fajardo is a 19-year-old right-handed pitcher who put up some intriguing numbers last season, including with Single-A Salem, where he posted a 2.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 59:20 K:BB over 51.1 innings spanning 13 starts. He'll likely begin his Cardinals tenure in the lower levels of the minors and is almost certainly at least a few years away from potentially advancing to the majors.