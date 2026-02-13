Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Down 33 pounds from last season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pozo has lost 33 pounds since the end of last season, he shared on his X account.
The slimmed-down Pozo was non-tendered by the Cardinals in November before quickly re-signing on a split contract. He's part of a crowded mix at catcher for St. Louis, with Ivan Herrera (elbow), Pedro Pages and perhaps Jimmy Crooks ahead of him on the depth chart. Pozo -- who slashed .231/.262/.375 with five home runs in 67 games in 2025 -- is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Memphis.
