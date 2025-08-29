Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Heading to concussion IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals will place Pozo on the 7-day concussion injured list prior to Friday's contest in Cincinnati, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Pozo had to be examined by the trainer after taking a foul tip off his mask during Thursday's victory over the Pirates. He stayed in and finished that game, but the catcher subsequently displayed symptoms of a concussion. Jimmy Crooks is being called up from Triple-A Memphis to take Pozo's spot on the active roster.
