Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Hitless in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pozo went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance Sunday in the 3-2 loss to the Mariners.
Pozo came in as a pinch-hitter in the ninth and grounded out for the second put-out of the inning. The right-hander, who is operating as the secondary backup catcher and designated hitter, has gotten some playing time this season with Pedro Pages (hamstring) out a couple of games. The 28-year-old has only started in two games so far this season and has mostly come on as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement at catcher.
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