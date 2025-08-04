Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Out of lineup Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pozo is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Dodgers.
Pozo has seen an uptick in playing time lately, having started three of the previous four games at catcher. However, he will begin Monday's festivities on the bench, as Pedro Pages will be behind the dish and bat eighth for the Cardinals.
