Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Placed on concussion injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals placed Pozo on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday.
Pozo was able to remain in the game after being shaken up by a foul tip to the mask Thursday against the Pirates, but concussion symptoms eventually surfaced and he'll have to miss some time. The Cardinals will go with Jimmy Crooks and Pedro Pages at catcher while Pozo is sidelined.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Heading to concussion IL•
-
Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Taking seat again Monday•
-
Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Exiting lineup for series finale•
-
Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Getting rest Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Out of lineup Monday•