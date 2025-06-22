Pozo went 1-for-1 with with a walk-off single in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Reds in 11 innings.

Pozo entered as a defensive replacement in the top of the 11th and came through with a walk-off bloop single to right field in the bottom half of the frame. The catcher, who is back in the majors for the first time since 2021, has served primarily in a backup role for the Cardinals but has made the most of his opportunities, slashing .308/.313/.446 with five extra-base hits and eight RBI over 25 games.