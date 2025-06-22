Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Provides walk-off Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pozo went 1-for-1 with with a walk-off single in Saturday's win over the Reds.
Pozo entered as a defensive replacement in the top of the 11th inning and came through with a walk-off bloop single to right field in the bottom half. The catcher, who returned to the majors this year for the first time since 2021, has served primarily in a backup role for the Cardinals but has made the most of his opportunities, slashing .308/.313/.446 with five extra-base hits and eight RBI over 25 games.
