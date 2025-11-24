Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Re-signs with St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals re-signed Pozo to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pozo was non-tendered by St. Louis last week, but he's now back in the organization on a minor-league pact. The Cardinals already have Ivan Herrera, Jimmy Crooks and Pedro Pages competing for reps at catcher on the major-league roster, so Pozo appears destined for Triple-A Memphis to begin the 2026 season. He slashed .231/.262/.375 with five home runs in 67 games for the Cardinals in 2025.
