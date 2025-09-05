Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Reinstated from concussion IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals activated Pozo (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday.
Pozo missed the past week of action after experiencing concussion symptoms following a foul tip to his catcher's mask. He's bypassing a rehab assignment and going directly back onto the active roster. Pozo has some limited experience at first base and could see playing time there while Willson Contreras serves a four-game suspension.
