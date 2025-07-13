Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Swats homer in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pozo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a double in a loss to Atlanta on Saturday.
Pozo accounted for two of St. Louis' three extra-base hits, hitting a double in the second inning and a solo homer in the sixth. He logged his first multi-hit effort since May 18, though that's largely because most of his opportunities since then have come as a pinch hitter or defensive replacement. Pozo has made the most of his opportunities throughout the campaign, slashing .312/.330/.605 with four home runs, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored over 97 plate appearances.
