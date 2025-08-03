Pozo will start at catcher and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Pozo appears to have moved ahead of the slumping Pedro Pages on the depth chart at catcher -- he'll be making his fourth start behind the dish in six games Sunday. Though Pages is regarded as the superior defender, the upgrade Pozo provides with the bat appears to be too much for manager Oliver Marmol to ignore. Pozo heads into Sunday's contest with a .746 OPS over 121 plate appearances, compared to Pages' .566 OPS across 278 plate appearances.