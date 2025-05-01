Pozo said x-rays on his left wrist were negative Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
There was fear for the health of Pozo's wrist after he collided with Cincinnati's TJ Friedl at home plate. Pozo completed the game and went 1-for-3 in Thursday's loss and finished 3-for-9 during the four game series in Cincinnati.
