Gallen, 22, has a 3.45 ERA and 20:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings since being promoted to Triple-A.
Gallen has already reached his third different level in 2017. He dominated the competition at High-A to begin the season, posting a 1.62 ERA and 56:10 K:BB in 55.2 innings. He had a 3.38 ERA in 50.2 innings at Double-A, though saw a huge dip in his strikeout rate during that time period. That still didn't stop Gallen from being promoted again, where his ability to miss bats has returned. Gallen throws strikes, and while he does not appear to have frontline rotation potential, could serve as a viable innings eater for the big club as early as 2018.
