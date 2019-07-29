Rosscup was traded from the Dodgers to the Cardinals on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

The veteran lefty has appeared for the Mariners, Blue Jays and Dodgers this season, stumbling to a 5.00 ERA. His 27.7 percent strikeout rate is strong, but it's been more than canceled out by an awful 20.2 percent walk rate. He's always been a high walk guy, but his career 14.2 percent mark is far more manageable. He'll be assigned to Triple-A Memphis for now but could be an option down the stretch if he can get his command in line.