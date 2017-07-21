Duke (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Duke hasn't pitched at the big-league level since undergoing Tommy John surgery following the 2016 season. The left-hander has been lights-out during his rehab appearances, posting nine scoreless innings over nine starts with various clubs in the Cardinals' system. Duke delivered the best season of his career prior to going down with the elbow injury, accumulating a 2.36 ERA with a WHIP of 1.26 during 61 innings between the White Sox and St. Louis last year. He projects to slide into a high-leverage role within the bullpen moving forward.