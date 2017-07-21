Cardinals' Zach Duke: Activated from disabled list Friday
Duke (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.
Duke hasn't pitched at the big-league level since undergoing Tommy John surgery following the 2016 season. The left-hander has been lights-out during his rehab appearances, posting nine scoreless innings over nine starts with various clubs in the Cardinals' system. Duke delivered the best season of his career prior to going down with the elbow injury, accumulating a 2.36 ERA with a WHIP of 1.26 during 61 innings between the White Sox and St. Louis last year. He projects to slide into a high-leverage role within the bullpen moving forward.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Continues impressing in rehab•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Makes first appearance for Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Moves rehab to High-A Palm Beach•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Solid in first rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Not ruling out 2017 return•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...