Cardinals' Zach Duke: Another solid effort in win
Duke recorded his second hold in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Royals, firing a scoreless seventh inning.
Duke was razor sharp, firing eight of 10 pitches for strikes while posting his fourth straight scoreless effort. The 34-year-old southpaw has been impressive in his return from Tommy John surgery, generating a 3.38 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 5.1 innings across seven appearances.
