Duke (elbow) notched three strikeouts over two scoreless innings for Triple-A Memphis over the weekend and has yet to allow a run in nine rehab appearances, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 34-year-old southpaw has notched nine whiffs overall in eight innings while allowing just three hits. Given the success he's enjoyed, Duke appears on the verge of being deemed ready for major-league action, and his appearance in back-to-back games was one of the steps the Cardinals wanted to see him take before beginning to contemplate such a decision. Duke is scheduled to make another appearance Tuesday after a day off Monday, at which point a more serious discussion about his possible activation is expected to transpire.