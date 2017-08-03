Duke notched his first hold in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers, pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

It was another positive step for Duke in his comeback from Tommy John surgery, as Wednesday's appearance marked his third scoreless effort in his first four trips to the mound. The 34-year-old southpaw has seen a fairly brisk workload since his July 21 debut, so it appears manager Mike Matheny isn't concerned about the fitness of Duke's elbow at this point.