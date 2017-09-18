Duke fired a scoreless inning-plus in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout.

The 34-year-old lefty has hit his stride after a rough outing against the Padres on Aug. 22, as he's now strung together scoreless efforts in nine of his last 10 appearances. Duke has lowered his ERA from 6.75 to 5.11 over that stretch, although he's only worked as much as one inning in two of those appearances. He's seen occasional hold opportunities, but his lack of strikeout upside and still-bloated ERA have largely kept him from serious fantasy consideration.