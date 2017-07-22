Cardinals' Zach Duke: Successful '17 debut Friday
Duke (elbow), just activated from the disabled list earlier Friday after 2016 Tommy John surgery, fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.
The 34-year-old southpaw has been impressive throughout the recovery process, getting back on the mound in a matter of months following his surgery and then mowing down the competition throughout his rehab appearances. If he can maintain his current level of effectiveness, he'll serve as a valuable left-handed option for manager Mike Matheny in a bullpen that's been a frequent source of consternation this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Activated from disabled list Friday•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Continues impressing in rehab•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Makes first appearance for Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Moves rehab to High-A Palm Beach•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Solid in first rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...