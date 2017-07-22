Duke (elbow), just activated from the disabled list earlier Friday after 2016 Tommy John surgery, fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.

The 34-year-old southpaw has been impressive throughout the recovery process, getting back on the mound in a matter of months following his surgery and then mowing down the competition throughout his rehab appearances. If he can maintain his current level of effectiveness, he'll serve as a valuable left-handed option for manager Mike Matheny in a bullpen that's been a frequent source of consternation this season.