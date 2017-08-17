Duke (0-1) allowed an earned run on a walk and also recorded a strikeout over one-third of an inning in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox. He was also credited with his fourth hold.

The run that Chris Young scored on Mookie Betts' game-winning double off of John Brebbia went on Duke's ledger, snapping his six-appearance scoreless streak. The veteran lefty has been impressive despite Wednesday's stumble, amassing all four of his holds over the last six outings. However, considering the mileage on his arm and the fact that he's less than a year removed from Tommy John surgery, it remains to be seen how frequent a workload he'll see during the balance of the campaign.