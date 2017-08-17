Cardinals' Zach Duke: Takes loss against Red Sox
Duke (0-1) allowed an earned run on a walk and also recorded a strikeout over one-third of an inning in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox. He was also credited with his fourth hold.
The run that Chris Young scored on Mookie Betts' game-winning double off of John Brebbia went on Duke's ledger, snapping his six-appearance scoreless streak. The veteran lefty has been impressive despite Wednesday's stumble, amassing all four of his holds over the last six outings. However, considering the mileage on his arm and the fact that he's less than a year removed from Tommy John surgery, it remains to be seen how frequent a workload he'll see during the balance of the campaign.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Another solid effort in win•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Notches first hold in win•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Successful '17 debut Friday•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Activated from disabled list Friday•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Continues impressing in rehab•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Makes first appearance for Triple-A Memphis•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...