Showalter was placed on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Palm Beach on Friday with an undisclosed injury.

Showalter was recently acquired by the Cardinals on Aug. 1 in a trade that sent Jack Flaherty to Baltimore. The 19-year-old righty made his first appearance for the Cardinals organization for Palm Beach in relief, pitching one scoreless inning Tuesday. Prior to the trade, he had been serving primarily as a starter, although he had been mostly limited to around three innings per appearance in his first pro season.