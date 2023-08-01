Showalter was traded from the Orioles to the Cardinals on Tuesday along with Cesar Prieto and Drew Rom in exchange for Jack Flaherty, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Showalter, who is not related to Mets manager Buck Showalter, may be the most exciting of the three prospects St. Louis is getting back, albeit the least proven. The 19-year-old righty has a 3.10 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 20.1 innings at Single-A this season. He has exciting stuff but will need to improve his command and control in the coming years.