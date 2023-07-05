Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Thompson was sent to Memphis in early May to stretch back out to start and the results weren't pretty, with the lefty posting a 9.09 ERA and 38:39 K:BB over 32.2 innings. It's not clear at this point whether the Cardinals plan to give him some starts with the big club or put him back in the bullpen where he's had success.
