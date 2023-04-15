Thompson (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four over 1.2 innings to earn the win Friday over the Pirates.

Starter Jake Woodford pitched 5.1 scoreless innings but received no run support. Thompson was able to get some help as the Cardinals got on the board in the sixth inning and maintained the lead to earn him the win in his sixth appearances this season. The southpaw has done well as a multi-inning option, giving up one unearned run on six hits and four walks while striking out 11 over seven innings this season. He also has a hold. Thompson is the Cardinals' most effective lefty in the bullpen, so he could work his way into some high-leverage spots.