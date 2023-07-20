Thompson (2-2) allowed three hits over two scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Marlins. He did not strikeout or walk a batter.

Thompson has been on the big-league roster since July 5, but he hadn't appeared in a game since his June 29 outing for Triple-A Memphis. Despite the long layoff, the southpaw delivered solid relief work in Wednesday's bullpen game. He's at a 3.95 ERA with a 1.76 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB over 13.2 major-league innings this season. Thompson and JoJo Romero are the two southpaws in the Cardinals' bullpen currently, but Thompson is likely to remain in an extremely low-leverage role.