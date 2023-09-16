Thompson (5-6) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Thompson got off to a rocky start by giving up four runs in the first inning. He didn't face much of a threat after that and was able to settle in for four shutout frames to end his night. Thompson had allowed three or fewer runs while tossing at least four frames in seven straight appearances before Friday's outing. He'll carry a 4.34 ERA into his next start, which is currently lined up to be at home against the Brewers.