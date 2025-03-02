Thompson has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left lat strain and will not throw for 3-to-4 weeks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Thompson was battling for a spot on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster in spring training, but the 27-year-old southpaw has suffered a significant setback that could lead to him starting the regular season on the injured list. He spent most of 2024 with Triple-A Memphis, but he had five major-league outings (including two starts) with St. Louis and posted a 9.53 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 17 innings.
