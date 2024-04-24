The Cardinals optioned Thompson to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Thompson broke camp with the Cardinals in a starting role, but he was moved to the bullpen upon Sonny Gray's return from the injured list earlier this month after giving up eight earned runs over 10.1 innings between his first two turns through the rotation. The left-hander didn't adapt well to the shift to a relief role, as he produced a 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB in 6.2 innings across his three appearances out of the bullpen before St. Louis opted to send him to the minors. Thompson will likely slot into the rotation as he heads to Memphis.