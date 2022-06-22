Thompson (1-0) walked one and struck out two without allowing a hit in 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Brewers.

Jack Flaherty completed only three innings in his second start of the year, with Thompson serving as a de facto piggyback reliever. In 8.2 innings of relief across three outings this season, Thompson has allowed one run, three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. His lone bad appearance was his only start, but with the Cardinals' rotation essentially healthy, the southpaw is likely to work out the bullpen for the foreseeable future. Thompson owns a 3.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings overall.