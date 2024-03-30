Thompson (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Dodgers. He allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out four.

All five of the runs charged to Thompson came via the home-run ball -- the left-hander gave up solo homers in the first and second innings before Teoscar Hernandez added a three-run shot in the fourth. Thompson went 5-7 last season with a 4.48 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 72:25 K:BB across 66.1 innings. Thompson figures to head back to the bullpen when Sonny Gray (hamstring) returns from the IL.