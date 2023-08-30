Thompson did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over four innings against San Diego. He struck out three.

Thompson's final line certainly could've been worse, as he was charged with just two earned runs despite allowing nine Padres to reach base over four innings. The 25-year-old southpaw hasn't allowed more than two earned runs through five starts since rejoining St. Louis' rotation, though he's yet to pitch more than five innings. Overall, he's 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB across 39 innings this season. Thompson's currently in line for a tough road matchup with Atlanta in his next start.