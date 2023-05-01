Thompson (1-2) allowed two runs on a hit and two walks with one strikeout over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Thompson got out of a mess made by starter Jake Woodford in the fourth inning, only to create trouble on his own in the fifth. Thompson allowed the first three batters to reach in the fifth, and Drew VerHagen allowed two of them to score, which put the Dodgers ahead for good. This is the third outing in a row in which Thompson's allowed multiple runs, a discouraging turn of events after he limited the damage to one unearned run in his first eight appearances. The southpaw owns a 4.63 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB with a hold in 11.2 innings over 11 appearances.