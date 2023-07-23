Thompson (2-3) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while recording one strikeout in one-third of an inning to take the loss Saturday versus the Cubs.

Thompson struggled and was pulled after allowing a two-run single to Cody Bellinger. Drew VerHagen then allowed an inherited runner to score the game's last run. Thompson has a win and a loss over his two appearances since rejoining the Cardinals' major-league roster. The southpaw has a shaky 5.79 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through 14 major-league innings as a low-leverage option.