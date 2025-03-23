The Cardinals are placing Thompson (lat) on the 15-day injured list Monday.

Thompson is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and is in the midst of a 3-to-4 week shutdown from throwing. He had been competing for a roster spot prior to suffering the injury, but it seems likely he'll be sent to Triple-A when he's healthy enough to take the mound again. Thompson had a rough go during five appearances in the majors last season, posting a 9.53 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over 17 innings.