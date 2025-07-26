Thompson (lat) said Friday that he's hoping to resume a throwing program within the next "week or two," Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thompson resumed throwing in June following a setback with his left lat in May, but evidently he suffered another setback that has limited him to a strengthening program. The left-hander admitted Friday that he's still feeling discomfort, so a resumption of his throwing program by early August doesn't seem to be a given. Thompson has been sidelined all season with a high-grade left lat strain.