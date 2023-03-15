Thompson has pitched six scoreless innings through six Grapefruit League appearances.
He's struck out six while allowing four hits and two walks. Thompson's strong pitching is solidifying his place in the Cardinals' bullpen, though his history as a starter in the minors makes it possible he ends up as a long-relief option. At this point, there's a wide range of outcomes for Thompson, who could ultimately end up as the Cardinals' top left-handed reliever, which could earn him some high-leverage looks in manager Oliver Marmol's matchup-based approach when protecting a lead.