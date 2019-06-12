Cardinals' Zack Thompson: Inks deal Tuesday

Thompson, the 19th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft, signed with the Cardinals for the slot value of $3.36 million Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Thompson enjoyed a strong final season with the Kentucky Wildcats earlier this year, posting a 6-1 record and 2.40 ERA across 14 starts while generating a stellar 130:34 K:BB. According to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, the first-round pick could already see some meaningful action later this summer, even if the Cardinals initially ease him into the organization. "What we typically do with someone like Zack, who had a very robust junior year, is allow them to have a very slow summer," Mozeliak said from Marlins Park before the Cardinals' game against the Marlins. "But what we did with Michael Wacha [in 2012], we ended up having him pitch some important innings down the stretch for [Class A Advanced] Palm Beach. If all goes well, that may happen."