Thompson was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Memphis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Guillermo Zuniga will fill the vacancy in the Cardinals' bullpen ahead of Tuesday night's series opener against the Angels. Thompson had been lit up for five earned runs on four hits and five walks over his last three appearances covering just 2.1 innings.
